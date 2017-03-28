 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Questions Arise Over the World's Richest Doctor's 'Breakthrough' Cancer Therapy Promo Videos



3/28/2017 6:15:26 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The emotional video tells of a patient with blood cancer who tries an experimental therapy involving “natural killer” cells. “NEW BREAKTHROUGH HELPS PATIENTS KILL CANCER” the banner headline declares as the patient, wiping away tears, covers her face with her hands and murmurs, “It’s really good news.”

Billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong retweeted the video several times in recent days, amid a flurry of social media posts in which he vowed to “solve” cancer.

But where the ordinary viewer might see an inspirational story, drug industry experts saw a likely violation of federal regulations

Read at STAT

Related News

comments powered by Disqus
STAT
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 