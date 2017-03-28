|
Questions Arise Over the World's Richest Doctor's 'Breakthrough' Cancer Therapy Promo Videos
3/28/2017 6:15:26 AM
The emotional video tells of a patient with blood cancer who tries an experimental therapy involving “natural killer” cells. “NEW BREAKTHROUGH HELPS PATIENTS KILL CANCER” the banner headline declares as the patient, wiping away tears, covers her face with her hands and murmurs, “It’s really good news.”
Billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong retweeted the video several times in recent days, amid a flurry of social media posts in which he vowed to “solve” cancer.
But where the ordinary viewer might see an inspirational story, drug industry experts saw a likely violation of federal regulations
