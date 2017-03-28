Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
T2 Biosystems
(
TTOO
): It Will Get Really Ugly Before It Gets Any Better
3/28/2017 6:05:36 AM
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is a classic IPO flop. At its Aug-2014 IPO, the medical diagnostic company offered 5.2 million shares with a price tag of $11.00/share. The $57.2 million it raised was 28% of its accumulated $203.7 million loss as of December 31, 2016.
Read at
Seeking Alpha
