T2 Biosystems (TTOO): It Will Get Really Ugly Before It Gets Any Better



3/28/2017 6:05:36 AM

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is a classic IPO flop. At its Aug-2014 IPO, the medical diagnostic company offered 5.2 million shares with a price tag of $11.00/share. The $57.2 million it raised was 28% of its accumulated $203.7 million loss as of December 31, 2016.

