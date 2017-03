Allergan CEO Brent Saunders took home "only" $4.1M last year, far below 2015's $21.6M and $36.3M the year before. The main reason for the drop was the large amount of stock awards ($25.9M) and options ($8.6M) awarded in 2014 that were meant to cover 2015 through 2017. He also earned $14.3M in "merger success awards" in 2015 associated with the Forest Labs buyout.