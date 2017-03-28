|
Sought After STADA Arzneimittel (STAGn.DE) CEO's Car Was Bugged and Received Anonymous Letters Containing Photographs
3/28/2017 5:53:42 AM
The chief executive of German drugmaker Stada, which has faced activist pressure to overhaul its strategy and has received two takeover approaches, was bugged, Germany's Manager Magazin said on Thursday.
Manager Magazin said Matthias Wiedenfels, who became CEO last summer, found a bugging device in his car and received anonymous letters containing photographs that depicted him in private or confidential business situations. The magazine, which did not cite sources or say who was behind the bugging, said the incidents took place in the second half of last year
