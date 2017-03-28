 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Sought After STADA Arzneimittel (STAGn.DE) CEO's Car Was Bugged and Received Anonymous Letters Containing Photographs



3/28/2017 5:53:42 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The chief executive of German drugmaker Stada, which has faced activist pressure to overhaul its strategy and has received two takeover approaches, was bugged, Germany's Manager Magazin said on Thursday.

Manager Magazin said Matthias Wiedenfels, who became CEO last summer, found a bugging device in his car and received anonymous letters containing photographs that depicted him in private or confidential business situations. The magazine, which did not cite sources or say who was behind the bugging, said the incidents took place in the second half of last year

Read at Reuters


comments powered by Disqus
Reuters
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 