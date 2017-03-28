 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Elon Musk Has Launched A Company That Hopes To Link Your Brain To A Computer



3/28/2017 5:51:01 AM

Elon Musk has launched a company dedicated to linking human brains with computers, The Wall Street Journal's Rolfe Winkler reported Monday.

Internal sources told The Journal that the company, called Neuralink, was developing "neural lace" technology that would allow people to communicate directly with machines without going through a physical interface. Neuralink was registered as a medical-research company in California in July.

