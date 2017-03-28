Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Elon Musk
Has Launched A Company That Hopes To Link Your Brain To A Computer
Tweet
3/28/2017 5:51:01 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Elon Musk has launched a company dedicated to linking human brains with computers, The Wall Street Journal's Rolfe Winkler reported Monday.
Internal sources told The Journal that the company, called Neuralink, was developing "neural lace" technology that would allow people to communicate directly with machines without going through a physical interface. Neuralink was registered as a medical-research company in California in July.
Read at
Business Insider
Read at
Wall Street Journal
Read at
New York Post
Read at
MSN
Related News
Johnson & Johnson
(JNJ)'s $100,000 Anti-Burnout Program for Top Execs
Google
(GOOG)'s
Verily
Employees Make Themselves at Home at
Onyx
(AMGN)'s Former HQ
Trump
Budget Would Double
FDA
Product Review Fees, Leading to Faster Drug Approvals
3 Biotechs the Super-Rich Regret Buying in 2017 (So Far)
Ex-
Google
(GOOG) Rock Star Decides to Raise $100 Million Biotech Venture Fund After All
Facebook
Hiring Dozens for Secretive Division, Rumored to be Working on Brain-Scanning Technology and Other Med Device
It's Official:
Trump
Nominates
Scott Gottlieb
for Top
FDA
Job
The Science Of Sex's 'Afterglow',
Psychological Science
, Study Reveals
Trump's
Expected Policy Changes Have Propelled These 2 Biotechs to New Highs
Bay Area's
Ultragenyx
(RARE) Tanks as Seizure Drug Flunks Phase II Test
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Business Insider
•
Wall Street Journal
•
New York Post
•
MSN
•
Medical Devices
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Product News
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Research
•
Brain/Nerve Disorder (misc)