80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
A Look at
Biogen
(
BIIB
)'s Big Bet on the Holy Grail of Science—Alzheimer's
3/28/2017 5:46:52 AM
Biogen’s main business for now is multiple sclerosis. But sales could be hurt soon by a new drug from Roche. In the last months, there have been two failures in Alzheimer’s disease trials from Eli Lilly and Merck. Biogen is now the single contender to bring a new Alzheimer’s drug to the market.
Read at
Street Insider
Read at
Seeking Alpha
