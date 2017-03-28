 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
A Look at Biogen (BIIB)'s Big Bet on the Holy Grail of Science—Alzheimer's



3/28/2017 5:46:52 AM

Biogen’s main business for now is multiple sclerosis. But sales could be hurt soon by a new drug from Roche. In the last months, there have been two failures in Alzheimer’s disease trials from Eli Lilly and Merck. Biogen is now the single contender to bring a new Alzheimer’s drug to the market.

