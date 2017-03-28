|
Never Say Never: Why Taking Out Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Could Boost Pfizer (PFE)'s Value by $5 Billion
3/28/2017 5:20:38 AM
No. 2 drugmaker Pfizer could boost its value by $5 billion in a takeover of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), an analyst said Monday, acknowledging Bristol-specific and macro uncertainties limit the likelihood.
Still, it's been a common question "given some of the challenges Bristol-Myers Squibb is facing and the activist involvement in the name," Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan says. Questions of a takeout center on the next nine to 12 months, he said in a note to clients.
"Pfizer commentary in our recent 'Meeting with Management' and at other investor conferences makes us think they are certainly looking at all possibilities when it comes to business development," he wrote.
