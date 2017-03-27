Royal Philips Electronics N.V. (PHG)'s HeartStart MRx Recall Is Class I, Says the FDA

|
The FDA today classified a Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) recall of its HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator over electrical issues as Class I.
A Class 1 indication from the federal watchdog indicates “a reasonable probability that use of these products will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” according to the agency.
The HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator is designed to deliver lifesaving electrical shocks to people with sudden cardiac arrest or to pace individuals with a slow heart beat, according to the FDA.
