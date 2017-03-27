 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Royal Philips Electronics N.V. (PHG)'s HeartStart MRx Recall Is Class I, Says the FDA



3/27/2017 6:49:07 AM

The FDA today classified a Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) recall of its HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator over electrical issues as Class I.

A Class 1 indication from the federal watchdog indicates “a reasonable probability that use of these products will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” according to the agency.

The HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator is designed to deliver lifesaving electrical shocks to people with sudden cardiac arrest or to pace individuals with a slow heart beat, according to the FDA.

Read at MassDevice


