Matinas BioPharma Has A Weak Drug Pipeline And Investors With Fraudulent Histories—Expect A Big Decline



3/27/2017 6:33:27 AM

Matinas BioPharma (OTCQB:MTNB) is a clinical-stage biotech focusing on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. We believe this is one of those rare, no-brainer short selling opportunities. We don't say this too often. Not only is its pipeline worth very little, but the stock is currently on a downtrend, and there are no upcoming catalysts that might cause the stock to return to its recent highs.

Read at Seeking Alpha


