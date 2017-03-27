Is Now Too Soon To Buy Adaptimmune (ADAP)?

|
3/27/2017 6:31:28 AM
The future in cancer treatment is cell therapy, with the potential for robust therapy and decreased toxicity versus chemotherapy and radiation therapy. However, a substantial of time remains before the vast details of cell therapies are worked out. According to the company website, Adaptimmune (NASDAQ:ADAP) technology platform centers around using enhanced T-cell targeting for therapeutic uses, particularly for use in treating solid tumors. The technology is designed to screen patients prior to treatment to maximize therapeutic effect and minimize cross-reactivity risks to non-target tissues. With ADAP and other cell therapy companies still in early to early-mid stages in treating solid tumors and cancers, it is clear that medicine will still rely on recently improved chemotherapies for some time.
comments powered by