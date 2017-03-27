Teleflex Inc. (TFX)'s Arrow International, Inc. (ARRO) Cuts More Jobs

|
As part of its previously announced Asheboro downsizing, Arrow, a subsidiary of medical device maker Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), has announced that it will lay off 15 more workers permanently.
According to a notice submitted today (Friday) to the N.C. Department of Commerce, the cut will affect 15 workers, effective in June. The workers include: seven production assemblers, three machine operator II positions and one each of the following: engineering technician, equipment maintenance specialist, line leader, production supervisor and a quality assurance inspector.
