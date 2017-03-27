 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Teleflex Inc. (TFX)'s Arrow International, Inc. (ARRO) Cuts More Jobs



3/27/2017 6:29:28 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
As part of its previously announced Asheboro downsizing, Arrow, a subsidiary of medical device maker Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), has announced that it will lay off 15 more workers permanently.

According to a notice submitted today (Friday) to the N.C. Department of Commerce, the cut will affect 15 workers, effective in June. The workers include: seven production assemblers, three machine operator II positions and one each of the following: engineering technician, equipment maintenance specialist, line leader, production supervisor and a quality assurance inspector.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 