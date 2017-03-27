Backed by Novartis AG (NVS), Cambridge's Akcea Therapeutics Files for $100 Million IPO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not been determined. Akcea has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "AKCA."

Cowen and Company, Stifel and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book running managers for the offering.

