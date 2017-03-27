|
Cameras And Eyetrackers To Study How Kids With Cochlear Implants Learn, Ohio State University Reveals
3/27/2017 6:13:38 AM
At the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center scientists are working on figuring out how young deaf kids adjust to their new cochlear implants and how they utilize the technology to study the world around them. While the devices liberate the hearing sense, children with cochlear implants are not as quick to learn new words as children with normal hearing.
