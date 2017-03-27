ArQule (ARQL)'s Lead Liver Cancer Med Bombs Another Phase III, Stock Tanks

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArQule, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQL) today reported that its partner, Kyowa Hakko
Kirin, announced top-line results of the JET-HCC Phase 3 trial of
tivantinib in Japan, and that the trial did not meet its primary
endpoint of progression free survival (PFS).
“The results are disappointing as there is a need for a
second-line HCC therapy in Japan.”
JET-HCC is a randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled study that
enrolled approximately 190 Japanese patients with c-Met diagnostic-high
inoperable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) with a history of prior
sorafenib therapy, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tivantinib.
The primary endpoint of the trial is PFS, and the top-line results did
not show a significant difference in PFS between the tivantinib group
and the placebo group. There were no new safety issues observed in the
trial.
The details of the study results will be presented in an upcoming
scientific forum.
“I would like to thank our partner, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, and all the
participants in their study,” said Paolo Pucci, Chief Executive Officer
About Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)
Liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer globally with 782,000 new
cases in 2012 and is the second most common cause of cancer-related
death with 745,000 deaths in 2012.1 HCC accounts for about 90
percent of primary liver cancers.2 Cirrhosis, chronic
hepatitis B and C and smoking are recognized worldwide as factors
increasing the risk of HCC.2
About Tivantinib (ARQ 197)
Tivantinib (ARQ 197) is an orally administered, small molecule inhibitor
of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase (“MET”) and its biological
pathway. Kyowa Hakko Kirin and ArQule entered into a license agreement
for exclusive rights to the development and sale of tivantinib in Japan
and certain parts of Asia (China, Korea, and Taiwan) on April 12, 2007.
About ArQule
ArQule
is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development
of targeted therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. ArQule’s
mission is to discover, develop and commercialize novel small molecule
drugs in areas of high unmet need that will dramatically extend and
improve the lives of our patients. Our clinical-stage pipeline consists
of five drug candidates, all of which are in targeted, biomarker-defined
patient populations, making ArQule
a leader among companies our size in precision medicine. ArQule’s
proprietary pipeline includes: ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor
designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor
(FGFR) family, in phase 2 for iCCA and in phase 1b for multiple oncology
indications; ARQ 092, a selective inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine
kinase, in phase 1 for multiple oncology indications as well as
ultra-rare Proteus syndrome, in partnership with the National Institutes
of Health (NIH); ARQ 751, a next generation AKT inhibitor, in phase 1
for patients with AKT1 and PI3K mutations; and ARQ 761, a ß-lapachone
analog being evaluated as a promoter of NQO1-mediated programmed cancer
cell necrosis, in phase 1/2 in multiple oncology indications in
partnership with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. In
addition, we have advanced ARQ 531, an investigational, orally
bioavailable, potent and reversible inhibitor of both wild type and
C481S-mutant BTK, through toxicology testing and plan to initiate a
phase 1 trial by the third quarter of 2017. ArQule’s most advanced
product is tivantinib (ARQ 197), an oral, selective inhibitor of the
c-MET receptor tyrosine kinase, that recently completed two phase 3
trials in second-line MET-overexpressing hepatocellular carcinoma in
partnership with Daiichi Sankyo in the West and Kyowa Hakko Kirin in
Asia. ArQule’s current discovery efforts are focused on the
identification and development of novel kinase inhibitors, leveraging
the Company’s proprietary library of compounds. You can follow us on Twitter
and LinkedIn.
About Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. is a research-based life sciences company,
with special strengths in biotechnologies. In the core therapeutic areas
of oncology, nephrology and immunology/allergy, Kyowa Hakko Kirin
leverages leading-edge biotechnologies centered on antibody
technologies, to continually discover innovative new drugs and to
develop and market those drugs world-wide. In this way, the company is
working to realize its vision of becoming a Japan-based global specialty
pharmaceutical company that contributes to the health and wellbeing of
people around the world.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the
Company's clinical trials with tivantinib (ARQ 197). These statements
are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations, and are
subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially. Positive information about pre-clinical and early
stage clinical trial results does not ensure that later stage or larger
scale clinical trials will be successful. For example, tivantinib may
not demonstrate promising therapeutic effect or appropriate safety
profiles in current or later stage or larger scale clinical trials as a
result of known or as yet unanticipated side effects. The results
achieved in later stage trials may not be sufficient to meet applicable
regulatory standards or to justify further development. Problems or
delays may arise prior to the initiation of planned clinical trials,
during clinical trials or in the course of developing, testing or
manufacturing that could lead the Company or its partners and
collaborators to fail to initiate or to discontinue development. Even if
later stage clinical trials are successful, unexpected concerns may
arise from subsequent analysis of data or from additional data.
Obstacles may arise or issues may be identified in connection with
review of clinical data with regulatory authorities. Regulatory
authorities may disagree with the Company's view of the data or require
additional data or information or additional studies. In addition, the
planned timing of initiation and completion of clinical trials for
tivantinib is subject to the ability of the Company as well as Daiichi
Sankyo, Inc., our development partner for tivantinib, and Kyowa Hakko
Kirin, a licensee of tivantinib, to enroll patients, enter into
agreements with clinical trial sites and investigators, and overcome
technical hurdles and other issues related to the conduct of the trials
for which each of them is responsible. There is a risk that these issues
may not be successfully resolved. In addition, we and our partners are
utilizing companion diagnostic tests to identify MET-overexpressing
patients in the METIV-HCC, JET-HCC and other trials. We may encounter
difficulties in developing and obtaining approval for companion
diagnostics, including issues relating to selectivity/specificity,
analytical validation, reproducibility, or clinical validation. Any
delay or failure by our collaborators or us to develop or obtain
regulatory approval of the companion diagnostics could delay or prevent
approval of our product candidates. Drug development involves a high
degree of risk. Only a small number of research and development programs
result in the commercialization of a product. Positive pre-clinical data
may not be supported in later stages of development. Furthermore, ArQule
may not have the financial or human resources to successfully pursue
drug discovery in the future. Moreover, with respect to partnered
programs, even if certain compounds show initial promise, Kyowa Hakko
Kirin may decide not to continue to develop them. In addition, Daiichi
Sankyo and Kyowa Hakko Kirin have certain rights to unilaterally
terminate their agreements with ArQule. If either company were to do so,
the Company might not be able to complete development and
commercialization of the applicable licensed products on its own. For
more detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with
the Company's drug development and other activities, see the Company's
periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any
forward-looking statements.
