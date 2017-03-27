Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Spinach Leaf Transformed Into Beating Human Heart Tissue,
Biomaterials
Reveals
Tweet
3/27/2017 6:05:42 AM
Scientists have found a way to use spinach to build working human heart muscle, potentially solving a long-standing problem in efforts to repair damaged organs.
Their study, published this month by the journal Biomaterials, offers a new way to grow a vascular system, which has been a roadblock for tissue engineering.
Read at
News Release
Read at
National Geographic.com
