 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Scientific Breakthrough Could Lead To Development Of Drug That Fights Off Aging And Radiation Damage, Harvard Reveals



3/27/2017 5:53:05 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Reversing the aging process and finding a cure for "incurable" diseases such as cancer are two concerns that scientists problematize. Now, with new research into human DNA, science could possibly accomplish both.

Tech Times reported on March 24 that a research team from the Erasmus University Medical Center found that removing senescent cells from human DNA could help fight off aging.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 