Scientific Breakthrough Could Lead To Development Of Drug That Fights Off Aging And Radiation Damage, Harvard Reveals
3/27/2017 5:53:05 AM
Reversing the aging process and finding a cure for "incurable" diseases such as cancer are two concerns that scientists problematize. Now, with new research into human DNA, science could possibly accomplish both.
Tech Times reported on March 24 that a research team from the Erasmus University Medical Center found that removing senescent cells from human DNA could help fight off aging.
