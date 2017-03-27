|
These Two Drugmakers Have Even More Debt Than Valeant (VRX)
Which drugmaker do you think has the most debt?
Some might think the correct answer is Valeant Pharmaceuticals. After all, the company is shedding assets to try to reduce its massive debt load. However, Valeant doesn't have the highest debt among pharmaceutical companies. That dubious honor goes to Pfizer, with AbbVie railing not too far behind.
You probably haven't heard much (if any) discussion about Pfizer's or AbbVie's debt, though, while Valeant's debt struggles have received plenty of attention. Here's why.
