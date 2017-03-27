 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

These Two Drugmakers Have Even More Debt Than Valeant (VRX)



3/27/2017 5:49:21 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Which drugmaker do you think has the most debt?

Some might think the correct answer is Valeant Pharmaceuticals. After all, the company is shedding assets to try to reduce its massive debt load. However, Valeant doesn't have the highest debt among pharmaceutical companies. That dubious honor goes to Pfizer, with AbbVie railing not too far behind.

You probably haven't heard much (if any) discussion about Pfizer's or AbbVie's debt, though, while Valeant's debt struggles have received plenty of attention. Here's why.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 