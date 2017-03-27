|
Analyst Calls For Exponential Upside For Idera Pharma (IDRA)
3/27/2017 5:44:33 AM
Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) is focused on cancer and rare diseases, and it could be a what traders refer to as a three-bagger or four-bagger, if two analysts who made key calls in recent days end up being correct here. As it has a market cap of just about $370 million, investors need to consider that they likely are taking far greater risk in Idera than with established biotech and pharmaceutical companies.
comments powered by