Analyst Calls For Exponential Upside For Idera Pharma (IDRA)



3/27/2017 5:44:33 AM

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) is focused on cancer and rare diseases, and it could be a what traders refer to as a three-bagger or four-bagger, if two analysts who made key calls in recent days end up being correct here. As it has a market cap of just about $370 million, investors need to consider that they likely are taking far greater risk in Idera than with established biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

