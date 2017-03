Generic drug companies are anything but generic.Some definitely stand out from the rest. If you're looking to invest in generic drug stocks in 2017, you'll want to find the companies best positioned to succeed in a crowded market. Here's why Lannett (NYSE:LCI), Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) and Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) are three of the top generic drug company stocks to buy this year.