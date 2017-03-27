Former Baxalta (BXLT) CEO to Helm Struggling Alexion (ALXN)

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) today announced that its
Board of Directors has appointed Ludwig N. Hantson, Ph.D., as Chief
Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective
immediately. Dr. Hantson most recently served as President and CEO of
Baxalta, a successful spin-off as a public company from Baxter, and a
global leader in the development of therapies for orphan and underserved
diseases in hematology, immunology and oncology. Dr. Hantson brings to
Alexion a strong record of developing diverse rare disease pipelines and
commercializing innovative and life-transformative therapies at
industry-leading companies.
He succeeds David R. Brennan, who has led the company as Interim CEO
since December 2016. Mr. Brennan will remain on the Board of Directors
and, as the company previously announced, the Board expects to appoint
Mr. Brennan as Chairman at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled
for May 10.
As CEO of Baxalta, Dr. Hantson led the creation of a successful
biopharmaceutical company that delivered shareholder value through
significant revenue growth, an innovative research and development
center with a pipeline of 20 new product candidates, and several new
product launches globally. Prior to Baxalta, Dr. Hantson was President
of Baxter BioScience, a $6 billion global business unit of Baxter where
he drove significant value into its pipeline by adding 25 New Molecular
Entities and Biologics License Applications, and launching 13 new
products.
“I am honored and proud to join Alexion, an innovator and pioneer in
rare diseases and a company that shares my commitment to serving
patients and families,” said Dr. Hantson. “I believe Alexion is in a
strong position to continue to advance the science and build upon its
global capabilities to serve even more patients with devastating and
rare diseases in over 50 markets. Alexion is on-track to achieving its
near-term priorities, including: growing its complement and metabolic
franchises; obtaining approval of Soliris in refractory gMG; and
advancing its pipeline programs including ALXN1210 and eculizumab in
relapsing NMOSD. I also look forward to building our future R&D and
commercial growth strategies which will be guided by the Company’s
long-standing goal of transforming lives.”
R. Douglas Norby, Alexion’s Lead Independent Director, said, “After a
comprehensive search process, the Board is very pleased to appoint
Ludwig, a seasoned executive and inspirational leader who will help us
advance our pipeline and commercial growth initiatives while maintaining
Alexion’s mission to serve patients with life-transforming therapies.”
Mr. Norby added, “Ludwig is a results-oriented leader with a strong R&D
and commercial track record based on his ability to implement sound
business strategies grounded in scientific, commercial and financial
analyses. He understands the complexities of leading a large
biotechnology company, and his commitment to ethics, excellence and
execution will drive the next phase of growth and innovation for
Alexion, and create value for all stakeholders.”
Mr. Norby continued, “In addition, on behalf of the entire Board of
Directors, we would like to thank David Brennan for his dedicated
leadership as Interim CEO. His deep knowledge of Alexion’s business and
culture was instrumental in guiding our company during this period of
transition, as well as helping to identify a leader who shares our
dedication and commitment to serving patients and families with
devastating and rare diseases.”
Prior to his roles at Baxalta and Baxter BioScience, Dr. Hantson held
several leadership roles during his decade-long tenure at Novartis from
2001-2010, including CEO of Novartis Pharma North America, CEO of
Novartis Europe, and President of Novartis Pharma Canada. He began his
career at Smith & Nephew and subsequently served in increasing roles of
responsibility in marketing, and research and development at Johnson &
Johnson from 1988-2001. Dr. Hantson received his Ph.D. in motor
rehabilitation and physical therapy, Master’s degree in physical
education, and a certification in high secondary education, all from the
University of Louvain in Belgium.
About Alexion
Alexion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and
delivering life-transforming therapies for patients with devastating and
rare disorders. Alexion is the global leader in complement inhibition
and has developed and commercializes the first and only approved
complement inhibitor to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal
hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), two
life-threatening ultra-rare disorders. In addition, Alexion’s metabolic
franchise includes two highly innovative enzyme replacement therapies
for patients with life-threatening and ultra-rare disorders,
hypophosphatasia (HPP) and lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LALD).
Alexion is advancing its rare disease pipeline with highly innovative
product candidates in multiple therapeutic areas. This press release and
further information about Alexion can be found at: www.alexion.com.
