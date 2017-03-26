Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Media Mogul
Rupert Murdoch
Dumps $125 Million
Theranos
Stake for $1
Tweet
3/26/2017 8:40:51 PM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch recently sold his $125 million stake in the embattled blood testing company Theranos for $1, and Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes will give up some of her personal stock in the company to investors who promise not to sue.
Investors who backed Palo Alto-based Theranos' most recent funding rounds could receive two additional shares for each one they purchased, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited sources close to the situation. Those backers likely paid between $15 and $17 a share, but the additional shares would drive the effective cost to about $5.
Read at
News Release
Read at
Sydney Morning Herald
Read at
News Release
Read at
Sydney Morning Herald
Related News
Theranos
CEO Gives Up Own Shares to Investors to Avoid Being Sued
This Colorado Pharma May Not Have Enough Cash to Last 2017
Media Mogul
Rupert Murdoch
Dumps $125 Million
Theranos
Stake for $1
Merck & Co.
(MRK) Is Dangerously Close To A Breakdown
What An Entrepreneur Can Learn From
Theranos
3 Best Pharma Stocks For Long-Term Investors
Another
Theranos
Lab Has Blood-Testing License Revoked
InMed
Is More Than Just Another Cannabis Drug Company
Meet the Professor Who Was the First to Question
Theranos
' Research
Valeant
(VRX): Damaged Goods Or A Deeply Discounted Drug Company?
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
News Release
•
Sydney Morning Herald
•
News Release
•
Sydney Morning Herald
•
Theranos, Inc.
•
Biotech/Pharma - Finance
•
Diagnostics
•
Biotech/Pharma - Investor
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Finance
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Investor