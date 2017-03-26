 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch Dumps $125 Million Theranos Stake for $1



3/26/2017 8:40:51 PM

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch recently sold his $125 million stake in the embattled blood testing company Theranos for $1, and Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes will give up some of her personal stock in the company to investors who promise not to sue.

Investors who backed Palo Alto-based Theranos' most recent funding rounds could receive two additional shares for each one they purchased, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited sources close to the situation. Those backers likely paid between $15 and $17 a share, but the additional shares would drive the effective cost to about $5.



