Filings Reveal Concert Pharma (CNCE) Spurned $250 Million Buyout Offer From Vertex (VRTX) in November 2016
3/26/2017 8:36:39 PM
Lexington-based Concert Pharmaceuticals rebuffed a $250 million buyout offer from Vertex Pharmaceuticals in November before ultimately striking a deal earlier this month to sell a cystic fibrosis drug to the Boston company for $160 million, according to a federal filing.
The filing on Thursday by Concert offers new details about the negotiations leading up to its March 6 deal with Vertex. Under the agreement, Vertex is slated to acquire the 69-employee biotech’s cystic fibrosis drug, CTP-656, a reformulation of Vertex’s approved treatment Kalydeco.
According to the filing, Vertex sent Concert a written, non-binding proposal on Nov. 16 to acquire all of Concert’s outstanding stock for $11.50 per share, a deal that valued the company at around $257 million. Shares of Concert closed at $9.92 that day.
