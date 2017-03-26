 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Nearly 500 Amgen (AMGN) Staffers to be Reassigned, Relocated or Laid Off in Restructuring



3/26/2017 8:30:24 PM

Nearly 500 Amgen employees in Thousand Oaks have been notified that they will be re-assigned, relocated or laid off as part of a restructuring plan.

The biotech giant informed employees on March 22 that they will be reassigned to a new Tampa Bay, Fla. facility and research and development offices in Cambridge, Mass. and South San Francisco.

While some staff will be relocating, others will be changing roles in Thousand Oaks, said Kristen Davis, Amgen spokeswoman, in an exclusive interview with the Business Times.



