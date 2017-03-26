Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Nearly 500
Amgen
(
AMGN
) Staffers to be Reassigned, Relocated or Laid Off in Restructuring
Tweet
3/26/2017 8:30:24 PM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Nearly 500 Amgen employees in Thousand Oaks have been notified that they will be re-assigned, relocated or laid off as part of a restructuring plan.
The biotech giant informed employees on March 22 that they will be reassigned to a new Tampa Bay, Fla. facility and research and development offices in Cambridge, Mass. and South San Francisco.
While some staff will be relocating, others will be changing roles in Thousand Oaks, said Kristen Davis, Amgen spokeswoman, in an exclusive interview with the Business Times.
Read at
Pacific Coast Business Times
Read at
News Release
Related News
Drug Giant
Amgen
(AMGN) to Create Hundreds of New Jobs in Florida
Redx Pharma
Cuts 86 Jobs As Group Shifts Focus
How This New Jersey Biotech is Taking on
Amgen
(AMGN)
Teva
(TEVA) Backpedals on 6,000 Job Cuts, Says Figure is Too High
UCSF
Heart Doctor Wary of
Amgen
(AMGN)-Paid Repatha Study
Despite Recent Layoffs,
Eli Lilly
(LLY) to Invest $850 Million in U.S. Operations
Amgen
(AMGN) Release:
European Commission (EC)
Approves Amgevita (Biosimilar Adalimumab) For The Treatment Of Certain Inflammatory Diseases
Google
(GOOG)'s
Verily
Employees Make Themselves at Home at
Onyx
(AMGN)'s Former HQ
Amgen
(AMGN) Files Trade Secret Action Against Bay Area's
Coherus
MEDA
to Shut Down Facility But Employees Could Land a Gig at Neighboring
Akorn Pharma
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Pacific Coast Business Times
•
News Release
•
Amgen
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs