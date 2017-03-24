New Coalition Formed to Save NIH Funding

Working together, the Coalition to Save NIH Funding will educate lawmakers and American citizens about the critical importance of investing in biomedical research. The Coalition is being managed by JPA Health Communications, a Washington, DC-based public affairs agency.

"We were dismayed to learn that the NIH is vulnerable to deep funding cuts," said Carrie Jones, principal, JPA Health Communications. "Each day America benefits from the innovation and scientific discoveries made at the NIH. We won't sit idly by and watch critical research be stifled."

Coalition members will set the agenda and establish priorities. Organizations interested in participating in the Coalition to Save NIH Funding may sign up by visiting the website at www.savenihfunding.org.

About JPA

JPA Health Communications is an award-winning public relations firm that designs and implements strategic health campaigns for non-profit, pharmaceutical and government clients. As a leader in influencer relations, JPA uses a targeted approach to reach the stakeholders who drive change and deliver measurable results.

