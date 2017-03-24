 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How This New Jersey Biotech is Taking on Amgen (AMGN)



3/24/2017 7:00:23 AM

The Medicines Company recently announced positive phase 2 trial data for its cholesterol lowering drug, inclisiran, and if inclisiran can duplicate those results in a larger phase 3 study, then it could end up challenging Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) for market share in treating patients with stubbornly high levels of bad cholesterol. Improving upon care

Amgen has made big waves in the cardiovascular community by developing an entirely new way of battling bad cholesterol.

Doctors usually prescribe changes to diet and statin therapy to rein in bad cholesterol levels, however, statins don't work for everyone, and they come up particularly short in severe hypercholesterolemia patients with genetic mutations that cause their high cholesterol.

