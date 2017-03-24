 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Redx Pharma Cuts 86 Jobs as Group Shifts Focus



3/24/2017 6:57:46 AM

Redx Pharma, the drug development company has announced 86 job cuts, as it refocuses its buisness.

Neil Murray, CEO at the Alderley Park headquartered business, said the group will refocus its business to concentrate on its key assets in oncology and immunology.

He said Redx was moving away from a purely research-based group to an R&D focused firm, and as a result, the company has had to strategically refocus its position.



