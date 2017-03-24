 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Merck & Co. (MRK)'s $95 Million Bet on cCAM Biotherapeutics in 2015 Did Not Pay Off



3/24/2017

When Merck acquired cCAM Biotherapeutics in Israel in the summer of 2015, R&D chief Roger Perlmutter and his crew were intrigued by the potential of its lead drug, CM-24, in targeting the immune checkpoint protein CEACAM1. The drug, in Phase I, offered an opportunity for a range of cancers where the pharma giant has been closely focused.

In Perlmutter’s words the drug hit a sweet spot for the developer of Keytruda: “stimulating tumor-directed immune responses.”

It didn’t work.

