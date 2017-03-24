 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Researchers Make Flexible Glass For Tiny Medical Devices, Brigham Young University Study



3/24/2017 6:34:48 AM

Brigham Young University researchers have developed new glass technology that could add a new level of flexibility to the microscopic world of medical devices.

Led by electrical engineering professor Aaron Hawkins, the researchers have found a way to make the normally brittle material of glass bend and flex. The research opens up the ability to create a new family of lab-on-a-chip devices based on flexing glass.


Read at News Release


