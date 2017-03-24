|
Boston's Paratek Pharma (PRTK) Expands Pennsylvania Operations, New Space Can Boost Headcount From 30 to 100 Employees
A Boston biotech company, focused on developing antibiotics, is moving into a larger commercial, development, and marketing office in King of Prussia to gear up for the potential launch of new medicine to treat skin infections and pneumonia.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals opened a small office in King of Prussia in summer 2015 with seven or eight employees. The company has grown to 30 full-time employees in Montgomery County and on Friday will officially open a 19,000 square-foot area at the Maschellmac Office Complex off Route 422.
"The space, as we have designed it, could accommodate 100 people as we grow," said Evan Loh, Paratek president and chief operating officer, who worked previously at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer in suburban Philadelphia.
