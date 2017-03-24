Google (GOOG)'s Mysterious Biotech Calico Forms a Rare Deal With C4 Therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C4 Therapeutics (C4T) and Calico today announced a five-year
collaboration to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for
treating diseases of aging, including cancer.
Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will leverage C4T’s
expertise and capabilities in targeted protein degradation to jointly
discover and advance small molecule protein degraders as therapeutic
agents to remove certain disease-causing proteins. The partnership will
pursue preclinical research and Calico will be responsible for
subsequent clinical development and commercialization of resulting
products that may emerge from the collaboration.
“We are thrilled to have Calico as partners in pioneering novel
therapeutics based on targeted protein degradation,” said Andrew
Phillips, President and Chief Scientific Officer of C4 Therapeutics.
“Calico’s leadership team has a long record of innovation and our
combined efforts are aimed at bringing forward new options for patients
affected by devastating diseases such as cancer.”
“We know from decades of translational research that it can be
incredibly challenging to find effective pharmacologic inhibitors of
many of the biologically well-validated targets, particularly in
cancer,” said Hal Barron, President of Research and Development at
Calico. “Through the alternative strategy of specifically targeting such
proteins for degradation, we believe we have the opportunity to identify
promising new therapeutics in cancer and in other diseases as well.
We’re looking forward to collaborating with C4T’s scientists and
applying their protein degradation technology to the discovery and
development of effective new treatments.”
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics is a private
biotechnology company developing a new class of drugs based on Targeted
Protein Degradation (TPD) to address a broad range of life-threatening
and life-impairing diseases. C4T’s Degronimid™ platform uses small
molecule drugs to direct the machinery of the ubiquitin-proteasome
system to selectively degrade disease-relevant proteins for therapeutic
benefit. This distinctive mechanism provides new opportunities to target
traditionally difficult-to-treat diseases and diseases plagued by drug
resistance. To learn more about C4 Therapeutics, visit www.C4Therapeutics.com.
About Calico
Calico (Calico Life Sciences LLC) is an
Alphabet-funded research and development company whose mission is to
harness advanced technologies to increase our understanding of the
biology that controls lifespan. Calico will use that knowledge to devise
interventions that enable people to lead longer and healthier lives. To
learn more about Calico, visit www.calicolabs.com.