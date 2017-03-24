 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Smartphone System For Counting Sperm, Measuring Their Motility At Home, Massachusetts General Hospital Study Reveals



3/24/2017 6:26:21 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
At-home male fertility tests typically only let users count the number of sperm in a sample, but another important characteristics that usually only labs measure is sperm motility, or how energetic the sperm cells are as they move around. Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital have now developed an automated system that measures the concentration of sperm cells and their motility using a smartphone and cheap snap-on components.

Read at medgadget
Read at Scientific American
Read at Boston Globe


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 