80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Smartphone System For Counting Sperm, Measuring Their Motility At Home,
Massachusetts General Hospital
Study Reveals
3/24/2017 6:26:21 AM
At-home male fertility tests typically only let users count the number of sperm in a sample, but another important characteristics that usually only labs measure is sperm motility, or how energetic the sperm cells are as they move around. Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital have now developed an automated system that measures the concentration of sperm cells and their motility using a smartphone and cheap snap-on components.
Read at
medgadget
Read at
Scientific American
Read at
Boston Globe
