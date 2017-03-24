|
Google (GOOG)'s Verily Employees Make Themselves at Home at Onyx (AMGN)'s Former HQ
There can be a flipside to biotech industry success: When a company wins regulatory approval for a potentially top-selling drug, it becomes a buyout target — and the consequences for the local real estate market can be unexpected.
Take Onyx Pharmaceuticals. Kyprolis, the South San Francisco company’s treatment for the blood cancer known as multiple myeloma, won the attention of Amgen Inc., which bought Onyx in 2013 for $10 billion. Amgen laid off 300 Onyx employers and moved others to space it had nearby or at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks. By March 2015, Onyx’s three-building, 407,369-square-foot campus had been shuttered.
