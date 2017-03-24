FDA Bestows Breakthrough Tag on Genentech (RHHBY)'s Rituxan for Pemphigus Vulgaris

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has
granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation status to Rituxan®
(rituximab) for pemphigus vulgaris, a rare, serious and life-threatening
condition characterized by progressive painful blistering of the skin
and mucous membranes.2 FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation
is intended to expedite the development and review of medicines with
early evidence of potential clinical benefit in serious diseases and to
help ensure that patients receive access to medicines as soon as
possible. Genentech is currently enrolling a Phase III study in
pemphigus vulgaris (PEMPHIX, NCT02383589), a disease for which there are
limited treatment options.1
“People with pemphigus vulgaris need more options and we look forward to
working with the FDA to make Rituxan available to patients with this
potentially deadly disease,” said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief medical
officer and head of Global Product Development. “We are committed to
developing therapies that target B cells in areas of unmet need across a
range of immune and malignant diseases, including new antibody
constructs that enhance efficacy, safety or both.”
This is the fifteenth Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted to
Genentech medicines since 2013.
Breakthrough Therapy Designation status was granted based on data from a
Roche-supported randomized trial conducted in France (Comparison Between
Rituximab Treatment and General Corticotherapy Treatment in Patients
With Pemphigus), which evaluated Rituxan plus oral corticosteroid (CS)
treatment compared to CS as a first-line treatment in patients with
moderate to severe pemphigus. Results of the study, published in The
Lancet, show that Rituxan may provide substantial improvement in
pemphigus vulgaris remission rates and successful tapering and/or
cessation of CS therapy.3
In 2015, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to Rituxan for the
treatment of pemphigus vulgaris.
About Pemphigus Vulgaris
Pemphigus vulgaris is an autoimmune, intraepidermal, blistering disease
affecting the skin and mucous membranes.1 It is the most
common type of a group of autoimmune disorders collectively called
pemphigus.2 It is estimated that around three in every
100,000 people are diagnosed with this disease.4
About the PEMPHIX study
Genentech initiated a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy,
active-comparator, parallel-arm multicenter study (PEMPHIX, NCT02383589)
to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Rituxan compared with
mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) in patients with moderate to severe active
pemphigus vulgaris requiring 60-120 mg/day oral prednisone (or
equivalent).5
What does Rituxan treat?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA): with another prescription medicine called
methotrexate, to reduce the signs and symptoms of moderate to severe
active RA in adults, after treatment with at least one other medicine
called a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) antagonist has been used and did
not work well enough.
Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) (Wegener’s Granulomatosis) and
Microscopic Polyangiitis (MPA): with glucocorticoids, to treat GPA and
MPA.
People with serious infections should not receive Rituxan. It is not
known if Rituxan is safe or effective in children.
Important Side Effect Information
What is the most important information patients should know about
Rituxan?
Rituxan can cause serious side effects that can lead to death,
including:
-
Infusion Reactions: Infusion reactions
are the most common side effect of Rituxan treatment. Serious infusion
reactions can happen during an infusion or within 24 hours after an
infusion
-
Severe Skin and Mouth Reactions: painful
sores or ulcers on skin, lips, or in the mouth; blisters, peeling
skin, rash, or pustules
-
Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Reactivation: If
a patient has had hepatitis B or is a carrier of hepatitis B virus,
receiving Rituxan could cause the virus to become an active infection
again
-
Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML):
a rare, serious brain infection caused by the JC virus
What are the possible side effects of Rituxan?
Rituxan can cause serious and life-threatening side effects, including:
-
Tumor Lysis Syndrome (TLS): TLS is caused by the fast breakdown of
cancer cells. TLS can cause kidney failure and the need for dialysis
treatment or may cause an abnormal heart rhythm
-
Serious Infections: Serious infections can happen during and after
treatment with Rituxan and can lead to death
-
Heart Problems: Rituxan may cause chest pain and irregular heartbeats,
which may need treatment, or a patient’s doctor may decide to stop
treatment with Rituxan
-
Kidney Problems: especially if a patient is receiving Rituxan for
non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL). Doctors should do blood tests to check
how well a patient’s kidneys are working
-
Stomach and Serious Bowel Problems That Can Sometimes Lead to Death:
Patients should inform their doctor right away if they have any
stomach area pain during treatment with Rituxan
-
Low Blood Cell Counts: A doctor may do blood tests during treatment
with Rituxan to check a patient’s blood cell counts
What are common side effects during treatment with Rituxan?
-
Infusion reactions
-
Chills
-
Infections
-
Body aches
-
Tiredness
-
Low white blood cell counts
Other side effects include:
-
Aching joints during or within hours of receiving an infusion
-
More frequent upper respiratory tract infections
Patients should tell their doctor about any side effect that bothers
them or does not go away.
These are not all of the possible side effects with Rituxan. For more
information, ask a doctor or pharmacist.
Contact a doctor for medical advice about side effects. Report side
effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Patients may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.
Please see the Rituxan Prescribing Information and Medication Guide
including Most Serious Side Effects for additional Important Side Effect
Information at http://www.rituxan.com.
Genentech and Biogen collaborate on Rituxan in the United States, and
Roche markets MabThera in the rest of the world, except Japan, where
Rituxan is co-marketed by Chugai and Zenyaku Kogyo Co. Ltd.
About Genentech
Founded 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that
discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat
patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions. The
company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San
Francisco, California. For additional information about the company,
please visit http://www.gene.com.
