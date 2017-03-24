 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Old Blood Can Be Made Young Again, University of Ulm Scientists Reveal



3/24/2017

BLOOD from the young seems to have healing powers, but how can we harness them without relying on donors? The discovery of a protein that keeps blood stem cells youthful might help.

The rejuvenating properties of young blood came to light in macabre experiments that stitched young and old mice together to share a circulatory system. The health of the older mice improved, while that of the younger ones deteriorated. Other animal studies have since shown that injections of young or old blood have similar effects.

