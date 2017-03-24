|
MEDA to Shut Down Facility But Employees Could Land a Gig at Neighboring Akorn Pharma
3/24/2017 6:11:51 AM
DECATUR — The closure of Decatur's Meda Pharmaceuticals plant doesn't necessarily mean the laid-off workers will have to move away to remain in the pharmaceuticals profession.
“Absolutely,” Amy Spry said, when asked if there was any chance of the Meda workers finding employment at Akorn, another pharmaceuticals company operating in the community.
“We hope we can keep these workers in Decatur,” said Spry, talent acquisition partner for Akorn in Decatur.
