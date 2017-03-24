 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Theranos CEO Gives Up Own Shares to Investors to Avoid Being Sued



3/24/2017 6:06:33 AM

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes plans to give out shares of her personal stake in the company to investors who promise not to sue the company, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Investors in Theranos' latest funding rounds could get about two additional shares for each one they bought, according to the Journal, which cited unnamed people familiar with the matter. Investors likely paid $15 to $17 a share, but with the additional shares, the effective cost would now be lowered to about $5, the sources told the Journal.

