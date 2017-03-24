|
Embattled Valeant (VRX)'s New CEO Took Home $62.7 Million Last Year
3/24/2017 6:01:26 AM
Valeant Pharmaceuticals remains under several investigations, its biggest Wall Street backer just jumped ship, and shareholders lost nearly 90% in 2016.
But Valeant (VRX) CEO Joseph Papa made $63 million in pay last year, according to documents the former pharma darling filed Thursday with regulators.
Valeant paid Papa $42 million in stock awards, $9.1 million in bonuses, $10 million in options and a base salary of over $981,000.
