80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Mylan
(
MYL
) Recalls 81,000 EpiPens Overseas After Reports of Failure
Tweet
3/23/2017 7:37:50 AM
Generic drugmaker Mylan NV has recalled about 81,000 EpiPen devices in countries outside the United States, following two reports of the life-saving allergy shot failing to work in emergencies.
In both situations, patients were able to obtain treatment through the use of an alternate EpiPen, Mylan said on Wednesday.
The recall affects devices distributed in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Japan only, according to the company.
Read at
Reuters
Read at
MassDevice
Read at
CBS News
Read at
STAT
Read at
in-Pharma Technologist
