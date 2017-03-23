|
Illumina (ILMN) Eyes $100 Genome Analysis
3/23/2017 7:26:26 AM
Illumina, which is based in San Diego, California, said its new NovaSeq series sequencers are designed so that researchers can conduct large-scale genomics projects with greater sample volumes, thus lowering the per-sample costs for most applications. The machines, the NovaSeq 5000 and the NovaSeq 6000, are priced at $850,000 and $950,000, respectively, Illumina said.1 The company plans to begin shipping the NovaSeq 6000 in March and the NovaSeq 5000 by midyear.
