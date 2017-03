Why Newron Pharma (NWRN)'s Newly Approved Parkinson's Drug Isn't All That Novel

To be clear: Every small benefit medicine can offer individuals with chronic and progressive diseases counts. But sometimes the end-result is a little underwhelming.The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Tuesday its approval of safinamide (brand-name Xadago) as an add-on therapy for patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) taking the standard of care levodopa/carbidopa.As noted by the developer, Newron Pharmaceuticals, it is the first new chemical entity approved for the degenerative neurological disorder in over a decade.