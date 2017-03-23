 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Newron Pharma (NWRN)'s Newly Approved Parkinson's Drug Isn't All That Novel



3/23/2017 6:51:35 AM

To be clear: Every small benefit medicine can offer individuals with chronic and progressive diseases counts. But sometimes the end-result is a little underwhelming.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Tuesday its approval of safinamide (brand-name Xadago) as an add-on therapy for patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) taking the standard of care levodopa/carbidopa.

As noted by the developer, Newron Pharmaceuticals, it is the first new chemical entity approved for the degenerative neurological disorder in over a decade.

Read at MedCity News

