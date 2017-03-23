 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

In Preemptive Strike, Sanders, Cummings Demand PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Chief Peltz Spell Out His Price For Controversial Duchenne MD Treatment



3/23/2017 6:39:47 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
It’s time for Stuart Peltz to take the Congressional hot seat on drug pricing.

The CEO of PTC Therapeutics acquired Marathon’s steroid deflazacort for $140 million up front a few days ago with an eye to sell it to a small population of Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients. And that comes with as much of a glaring spotlight as Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Elijah Cummings can bring to it.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 