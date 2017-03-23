|
Ex-FDA Commissioner Califf Returns To Duke, Chairs New PCORI-Funded Foundation
3/23/2017 6:34:29 AM
Robert M. Califf, M.D., who resigned as FDA Commissioner at the end of President Barack Obama’s administration in January, will keep busy with a pair of new appointments.
Dr. Califf has returned to the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), which he founded in 2006, with a new appointment as the Donald F. Fortin professor of cardiology. He spent 33 years with Duke University School of Medicine and the Duke University Medical Center—most notably as its vice chancellor of clinical and translational research and head of DCRI—before being confirmed as FDA commissioner last year following nomination by Obama.
