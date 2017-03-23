|
How The 100,000 Genome Project Is Paving The Way For Personalized Medicine
3/23/2017 6:31:06 AM
On December 10, 2012, then Prime Minister of UK – David Cameron, announced the government’s commitment to sequence 100,000 human genomes by the end of 2017. Successful delivery of the 100,000 Genome Project would make the National Health Service the world’s first healthcare system to launch a ‘genomics medicine service’.
The 100,000 genomes project can be seen as a pilot, paving the way for a digital NHS using genomics as part of its routine service.
