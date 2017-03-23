|
3 Biotechs the Super-Rich Regret Buying in 2017 (So Far)
3/23/2017 6:18:33 AM
Even billionaire investors don't have perfect track records.
Several of the wealthiest investors have seen some of their healthcare stock picks perform especially poorly in the first three months of this year. Here's why Endo International, Genesis Healthcare, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, and MannKind make the list as billionaires' worst healthcare stock picks for 2017 so far.
Endo International
Two billionaire investors have lost money on their holdings of Endo International this year: Bridgewater Associates' Ray Dalio and Renaissance Technologies' James Simons. Shares of Endo are down nearly 40% year to date.
