How Biogen (BIIB) Spinoff Bioverativ (BIVVV) and Its Hemophilia Med Could Make This Biotech Bleed



3/23/2017 6:10:12 AM

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' hemophilia drug fitusiran will pull in nearly $1 billion by 2025, but won't launch until 2020 as competition mounts from Biogen (BIIB) spinoff Bioverativ, an analyst predicted Wednesday.

Credit Suisse analyst Alethia Young boosted her 2025 sales prediction for fitusiran to $989 million from $834 million, but expects the drug to launch in 2020 as opposed to an earlier view for 2019.

Young sees Alnylam reporting a $2.27-per-share loss minus certain items in 2018, down from earlier predictions from a $2.43 loss. But in 2019, she now forecasts a 13-cent loss vs. her previous model for an 18-cent gain.

