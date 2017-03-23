 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
New Artificial Lung Being Developed As Bridge To Transplants, Help With Recovery, University of Pittsburgh Study



3/23/2017 6:07:21 AM

At the University of Pittsburgh, researchers headed by William Federspiel, have been developing an artificial lung to overcome the limitations of conventional extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which fails to sustain life in too many patients. In this month’s issue of The Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation, the researchers document the creation and testing of the new Paracorporeal Ambulatory Assist Lung (PAAL), a prototype of a device that may lead to a wearable lung for patients waiting for or recovering from a lung transplant.

