80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Turns Out
Editas Medicine
(
EDIT
)'s R&D Deal With
Allergan
(
AGN
) Could be Worth $1 Billion
3/23/2017 6:03:11 AM
Editas Medicine could earn upwards of $1 billion in milestone payments through a research and development alliance that it recently struck with Allergan, according to a spokeswoman for the Cambridge gene editing firm.
Editas announced on March 14 that it would receive $90 million up front in exchange for giving Allergan (NYSE: AGN) the option to license up to five preclinical programs targeting eye disease — a relatively modest sum. At the time, the companies did not disclose the amount of potential future payments that Editas will be eligible to receive if the drugs meet certain development and commercial milestones.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
