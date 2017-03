Turns Out Editas Medicine (EDIT)'s R&D Deal With Allergan (AGN) Could be Worth $1 Billion

Editas Medicine could earn upwards of $1 billion in milestone payments through a research and development alliance that it recently struck with Allergan, according to a spokeswoman for the Cambridge gene editing firm.Editas announced on March 14 that it would receive $90 million up front in exchange for giving Allergan (NYSE: AGN) the option to license up to five preclinical programs targeting eye disease — a relatively modest sum. At the time, the companies did not disclose the amount of potential future payments that Editas will be eligible to receive if the drugs meet certain development and commercial milestones.