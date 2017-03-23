 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Fitbit (FIT) Shares May Soon Become Too Cheap To Ignore



3/23/2017 5:51:31 AM

Let's be clear about something: Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) had a terrible fourth quarter and has numerous strategic challenges that it must overcome. Much of last quarter's woes were directly related to weaker-than-expected demand that led to increased channel inventory and elevated return reserves, among other one-time charges. Shares have been rightly punished for the poor holiday performance, and continue to trend lower.

Read at Motley Fool


