GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Regeneron (REGN) Join Hands to Decode the DNA of 500,000 Britons



3/23/2017 5:47:46 AM

Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease.

By analyzing genetic variations and health in 500,000 middle-aged and older Britons, the partners said on Thursday they hoped to identify promising leads for new medicines.

The aim is to analyze DNA from an initial 50,000 samples by the end of 2017, using Regeneron's large gene sequencing center in New York. Completing a gene sweep for all 500,000 participants is expected to take three to five years.

