Teva (TEVA) Rumored to Slash Up to 6,000 Jobs, Company Says Numbers Are Incorrect
3/23/2017 5:34:52 AM
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' plans to end unprofitable activities and freeze recruitment, but said Israeli media reports of up to 6,000 layoffs were incorrect.
Earlier on Thursday, two of Israel's leading financial news websites carried separate reports that Teva, the world's biggest generic drug maker and Israel's largest company, planned to fire between 2,000 and 6,000 workers - or as much as 11 percent of the workforce.
A Teva spokesperson had initially declined to comment on the report, but the company later put out a statement saying the figures the media gave were inaccurate.
